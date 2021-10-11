New Pixel Stand leak gives us a clearer look at its design and confirms some details

Last week, we got our first look at the next-gen Pixel Stand that will debut with the Pixel 6 series on October 19. Leaked images of the stand revealed that it would feature a bulkier design than the older model, likely because it packs a fan and offers support for faster charging speeds. Now, another Pixel Stand leak has surfaced online, giving us a clearer look at its design and revealing some key details.

The leak in question comes from M. Brandon Lee from the This Is Tech Today YouTube channel, who recently shared some additional Pixel 6 wallpapers. It includes a clearer image of the next-gen Pixel Stand, confirming the design that we had seen in the previous leak. In addition, it reveals that the wireless charger will feature a dual-coil setup with a dedicated coil for wearables, up to 23W fast wireless charging on supported devices, and an active cooling fan. The leak also reveals that it will retail for $79 in the US.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) will come in at $79, can charge at 23W, has two charge points, two colors & has a fan. Of course, it includes a lot of those great features you get when you put a Google Pixel phone on a Pixel stand to make it like a smart display#pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/M1kJIemB2f — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021

In line with Google’s new sustainability-centric approach, the Pixel Stand will be made with approximately 54% post-consumer recycled materials, according to the leak. As we saw in the previous leak, the next-gen Pixel Stand will be accompanied by a new software experience on compatible devices. This software experience will give users quick access to the Google Assistant visual spotlight, a photo frame, sunrise alarm, media immersion, a bedtime experience, home and media controls, device controls, and Google Meet integration.

Another image about the next-gen Pixel Stand confirms its dimensions and other specifications. The image notes that the wireless charger will measure 113.9 x 82 x 71.6mm and weigh approximately 383.6g. It will come in two colorways — Rock Candy and Fog. The image mentions that the Pixel Stand will support up to 23W wireless charging for select Pixel models, up to 15W for Qi-certified devices, and up to 3W for the Pixel Buds. Furthermore, it notes that the wireless charger will feature a USB Type-C port and offer an automatic and a manual mode to control the active cooling fan.

Lastly, the image reveals that the Pixel Stand will have a TPU and polycarbonate construction and come with a 1-year limited warranty in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and India. Google will offer a 2-year limited warranty in the EU, the UK, and China.