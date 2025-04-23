Sony is treating fans with a long-awaited feature that the community has been begging for since the PS5's 2020 release. The tech company issued a statement to their PlayStation blog on Wednesday (April 23rd) announcing a new update for the console that aimed to bring back user interface designs of their iconic array of systems, including the designs from the PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and the PlayStation 4.

In their announcement, Sony explained exactly what inspired this decision, along with the other massive update, which we will break down below.