Key Takeaways Flyby11 helps install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware.

It uses the Windows Server install route to bypass system requirements while using a home PC ISO.

If Flyby11 doesn't work, try using Rufus for in-place updates.

Microsoft has been clamping down on the methods people use to dodge Windows 11's system requirements, but some third-party apps have kept fighting to dodge anything thrown at them. For instance, Rufus has been a go-to method for a long time now, and it's still letting people perform in-place updates with incompatible hardware. As good as Rufus is, it's always good to have alternative apps in the mix, and this new one seems to fit the bill nicely.

Flyby11 is a new way to get old PCs onto Windows 11

As spotted by Neowin, Flyby11 is here to help people get Windows 11 onto unsupported hardware. As mentioned in the project release page on GitHub, Flyby11 came to be after its programmer "wrote the tool in about an hour for a good friend" and decided to release it to the public:

Flyby11 is a simple patcher that removes the annoying restrictions preventing you from installing Windows 11 (24H2) on unsupported hardware. Got an old PC? No TPM, Secure Boot, or your processor isn't supported? Flyby11 lets you install Windows 11 24H2 anyway. No complicated steps. Just run the tool, and you'll be running Windows 11 on your outdated machine in no time. Think of it as sneaking through the back door without anyone noticing.

Flyby11 works by taking the Windows Server install route which doesn't currently have any system requirements to them. However, as the developer notes, the app will still download and run a user version of Windows 11 suitable for PCs.

If you're interested in getting around Windows 11's strict system requirements but Flyby11 doesn't quite do the trick for you, check out our guide on how to use Rufus to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware. This app has been a reliable go-to for quite some time now, so it's worth a shot if nothing else works.