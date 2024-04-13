Key Takeaways The Orange Pi 5 Pro packs a powerful punch with 6 TOPS of AI processing power for running AI models locally on a small board.

It's an exciting time to be a fan of SBCs. There is plenty of choice outside of Raspberry Pi boards, and these competitors are finding ways to squeeze AI processing onto something the size of a credit card. Such is the case of the BeagleBoard which was released with 4 TOPS of AI processing power. Now, the AI SBC competition is heating up, as the Orange Pi board releases with a theoretical 6 TOPS of performance, alongside other amazing features.

The Orange Pi 5 Pro releases with some great specs

As spotted by NotebookCheck, the Orange Pi 5 Pro has been released after being announced during the Orange Pi Developer Conference 2024. It's packing a lot of cool features, so let's break them down.

First of all, the Orange Pi 5 Pro can clock in at 6 TOPS of AI processing power. This makes it a great way for people to run AI models locally on their SBCs without needing to send data back to a main server. It's an exciting development for these tiny boards, as it allows people to code, run, and share their AI creations with others without depending on an external service.

Not a fan of AI? The Orange Pi 5 Pro can also support a wide range of different operating systems, too. It can run Orangepi OS, Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12, the latter of which is particularly exciting. We've managed to get Android running on a Raspberry Pi before, but having an SBC come compatible with the operating system out of the box is refreshing. It also comes with a nice array of ports:

1x 3.5 mm combined audio jack 1x 40-pin header 1x eMMC interface 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 1x M.2 M-Key (PCIe 2.0 x1) 1x MicroSD card slot 1x MIPI DSI 1x RJ45 (1 Gigabit) 3x USB 2.0 Type-A 2x USB 2.0 Type-A (header) 1x USB 3.1 Type-A 1x USB Type-C (5V/5A power)

Right now, only the 16GB RAM variant is available on Amazon, but the company plans to release 4GB and 8GB variants for $60 and $80 respectively.