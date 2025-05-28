Summary

  • Oblivion: Remastered's shadow drop is not detrimental to Tainted Grail.
  • Tainted Grail outshines Oblivion in Twitch viewers and review scores.
  • Tainted Grail is thriving despite being released a month after Oblivion.

One big criticism people have against releasing a game with zero announcement is that it can throw a wrench in the plans of developers who plan to release their game around the same date. Big title shadow-drops draw a ton of attention, which, in theory, leaves nothing for the smaller devs who are releasing their smaller project alongside it.

However, it doesn't seem that Oblivion: Remastered's shadow drop did too much damage to other developers. In fact, one title that draws heavily from the series (which fans dub a "Scrolls-like") is doing just fine in the shadow of its bigger brother. And if Twitch viewerbase and review scores mean anything, it's actually outdoing Bethesda's big title.

Oblivion Remastered player shooting dino with magic
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon hits the market and outshines Oblivion: Remastered