Summary Oblivion: Remastered's shadow drop is not detrimental to Tainted Grail.

Tainted Grail outshines Oblivion in Twitch viewers and review scores.

Tainted Grail is thriving despite being released a month after Oblivion.

One big criticism people have against releasing a game with zero announcement is that it can throw a wrench in the plans of developers who plan to release their game around the same date. Big title shadow-drops draw a ton of attention, which, in theory, leaves nothing for the smaller devs who are releasing their smaller project alongside it.

However, it doesn't seem that Oblivion: Remastered's shadow drop did too much damage to other developers. In fact, one title that draws heavily from the series (which fans dub a "Scrolls-like") is doing just fine in the shadow of its bigger brother. And if Twitch viewerbase and review scores mean anything, it's actually outdoing Bethesda's big title.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon hits the market and outshines Oblivion: Remastered