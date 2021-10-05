Microsoft’s new Surface devices are available today with Windows 11

Microsoft’s latest generation of Surface devices is available to buy starting today, alongside the recent launch of Windows 11. The new devices available today include the Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, and the Wi-Fi-only version of the Surface Pro X. Additionally, the Surface Slim Pen 2 and the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard are also available today.

The Surface Laptop Studio is arguably the most exciting of the devices, seeing as it’s a brand-new form factor for Surface. It’s a powerful laptop with Intel’s H35-series processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, Thunderbolt 4 support, and a unique convertible form factor. You can use it like a laptop, but you can move the display ti bring it closer to you or use it for drawing and writing. It also supports the new Surface Slim Pen 2 with haptic feedback in some apps, which makes it feel like you’re writing on paper. Check out our review of the Surface Laptop Studio if you’d like to learn more, or buy it using the link below starting at $1,599. You can also buy the Surface Slim Pen 2, if you’re interested in digital art or handwriting.

The Surface Pro 8 is also a major release, upgrading the Surface Pro line in ways we had asked for. It comes with a larger 13-inch display, smaller bezels, and it has a 120Hz refresh rate now, just like the Surface Laptop Studio. Also like the Surface Laptop Studio, the Pro 8 supports haptic feedback in the Surface Slim Pen 2, plus there’s a new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard that includes a pen garage to hold the Surface Slim Pen 2. Of course, it also comes with the latest Intel processors and other high-end specs, including Thunderbolt 4 support. You can read our review of the Surface Pro 8, or buy it using the link below starting at $1,099. You can also buy the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard to get a more laptop-like experience.

If you want something more affordable, the Surface Go 3 is another device available today. It’s packing more powerful processors that its predecessor, but it’s otherwise the same lightweight and ultra-portable tablet. It has a Full HD+ display, a high-quality webcam, and solid performance for basic tasks. It starts at $399.

Also available today is the new Wi-Fi-only version of the Surface Pro X, Microsoft’s ARM-based Surface tablet. There isn’t much that’s new aside from removing LTE support and lowering the base price by $100, meaning it now starts at $899. However, you do get a high-resolution screen, solid performance, an ultra-thin form factor, and great battery life. You can check it out below.

As a reminder, all of these Surface devices come with Windows 11, which is also available now. If you want to learn more about the new OS, check out our Windows 11 review, where we argue that this is an upgrade almost every Windows 10 user will appreciate.