New Surface Go 3 configuration gets you 4G LTE for under $500

Back in October, Microsoft announced the Surface Go 3 alongside the Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Pro 8. It might have flew under the radar a bit, because while the other devices that were announced got redesigns, the Surface Go 3 was just a spec bump. Like its predecessor, it starts at $399, getting you a Pentium Gold processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. Now, you can get that model of the Surface Go 3 with 4G LTE for $499.

It’s something of a big deal. Previously, cellular versions of the Surface Go have been limited to the highest-end models. With this one, you had to shell out for an Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD (fully specced out for this tablet), and that would run you $729.

Note that the entry-level model is just that. There’s a big difference between the dual-core Pentium Gold 6500Y and the Core i3-10100Y, and there’s a big difference between having 4GB and 8GB RAM on Windows. Moreover, the 128GB SSD is much faster than the eMMC storage found in the 64GB models.

But, you’ll be able to be seamlessly connected on the go without the hassle of setting up your phone as a hot spot. For some light work, reading, and more, you’ll be able to connect to the internet from just about anywhere. It’s something that could be helpful for students.

With the new $499 Surface Go 3 with 4G LTE, it’s worth keeping in mind that you’ll still want to pick up a keyboard for it. You’ll probably want a Surface Pen as well; keep in mind that it still uses the previous Surface Pen, as opposed to the Slim Pen 2 that you’d use with a Surface Pro 8 or Laptop Studio.

The new model is available to order now, but you won’t receive it until March 28.