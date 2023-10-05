Key Takeaways The newly revamped Teams app on Windows 11 and macOS is faster, easier to use, and takes inspiration from Windows 11's Fluent Design language.

Users can access the new app by toggling a switch in the top left corner of the classic Team app, and it offers improved performance and reduced memory usage.

The app features Fluent Design effects, the ability to switch between dark and light themes, improved keyboard shortcuts, and the option to use multiple accounts. It also includes Copilot, a virtual assistant to help with conversations, meetings, and decision-making.

Microsoft is rolling out a newly revamped Teams app on Windows 11 and macOS. This isn't to be confused with the consumer version of Teams, but this is rather a new version of the work, school, and education version of the app, which was in beta testing over the past few months. The new app takes heavy inspiration from Windows 11's glass-like Fluent Design language and is also faster, and so much easier to use.

To grab the new Teams today, you'll just have to flip a toggle switch in the top left corner of the classic Team app. There's no need to download a new app, as everyone will get this new experience in the coming months. Toggling that switch might be worth it, though, since the app uses Edge WebView 2, for faster performance and reduced memory usage (up to 50%) compared to the classic version of Teams. Mac users get that improvement, too, with Microsoft saying the Mac app is now faster to switch between chats and channels and more optimized for multi-monitor use.

Some of the other touches in the app include Fluent Design effects. You'll see the lighter glass-like look in the sidebar, the title bar, and in your list of messages. The app is even now capable of switching dark and light themes based on our settings and has new options to mark all items as read in your feed and new theme options for chats. Even keyboard shortcuts are improved to make navigation easier, and you can finally use multiple accounts with one Teams app. Check it out below.

Of course, we can't forget Copilot in Teams, too, should your organization allow access to it. You can use Copilot to catch up on what you might have missed with your conversations, review main points in meetings, set actionable items, and come to decisions without going through your list of messages. Essentially, it's a virtual assistant for Teams, helping make your life a lot easier.