Twitter Blue is set to make a comeback towards the end of the month, but it looks like new rules will be in place to prevent impersonations.

The revamped Twitter Blue, which costs $7.99 per month, has had a bit of a rocky start. After a delayed launch, it finally made its debut on November 9 and quickly became a problem for the platform, with plenty of high-profile incidents occurring in the span of a few hours. Soon after, the service was abruptly pulled, and since then, the service hasn't been available through the iOS app. While it should eventually come back at the end of the month, it looks like new rules are being put into place before its arrival.

According to the About Twitter Blue page, going forward, accounts that are less than 90 days old will not be able to sign up for the service. While this does seem like a good idea, Mitchell Clark of The Verge, points out that if people really wanted to be nefarious, they could just create new accounts, hold on to them for 90 days and then get them verified to circumvent the 90-day hold being put into place for Twitter Blue.

Musk has openly commented about other ways that Twitter will battle those that attempt to impersonate public figures or companies on the platform. But, none of this has been set in stone and could change by the time Twitter Blue relaunches. The past few weeks have been a wild ride for those on the inside and outside of Twitter. After taking over, Elon Musk has made sweeping changes by removing leadership, laying off a large portion of the company's staff, and even having public spats with employees and others on the platform itself.

For the most part, things haven't been going well, with many advertisers pausing spending on the platform. But, this is still an early part of the new Twitter, and things could end in a very different space then where it is now.

Source: Twitter