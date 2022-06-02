New updates arrive for Gboard, Emoji Kitchen and Accessibility tools

As we wait for Android 13, Google is now rolling out new updates for GBoard, Emoji Kitchen, and some of its accessibility tools. While a majority of the updates are light hearted and fun, some are quite serious, potentially offering great impact in the way users use their phones on a daily basis.

There are just some things that you can’t express with words, and Google understands this. That’s why it will now allow you to turn your words into pictures using custom text stickers. This was previously a feature that was only available on Pixel phones but is now coming to all Gboard users typing in English-US. Google has also added new emoji mashups that can be accessed using the Emoji Kitchen. There will now be over 1600 new combinations to choose from, which is quite a bit to say the least. Furthermore, there will be new rainbow sticker additions just in time for Pride Month.

New accessibility features have also been added, which can be found in a revamped user interface. The Sound Amplifier tool will amplify or filter out surrounding sounds. The update will also offer improved reduction in background noise. Google’s Lookout – Assisted vision app receives an update, offering more modes, giving those with low vision or blindness more tools to better see the world around them. Image mode will use machine learning to create descriptions of images and can be opened in any app. Best of all, the service will now support an offline mode.

Google Play Points has long offered incentives for purchases from the Google Play Store. It looks like the points system will be expanded to support in-app items, giving users more options when it comes to using points. This option will be eventually be rolled out to all countries that currently support Play Points.

Source: Google