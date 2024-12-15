Summary New HDMI 2.2 technology may debut at CES 2025.

We're expecting many exciting things to happen in January 2025, when the biggest names in tech come together to promote what they're working on. For example, we have reasonable evidence to suggest that Nvidia's RTX 50 "Blackwell" range will debut during the event. However, we didn't see the potential for a new HDMI standard to appear at CES 2025. If a rumor is to be believed, the idea of seeing new HDMI technology next month is more believable than you'd first think.

New HDMI 2.2 technology may appear during CES 2025

As spotted by Wccftech, the Geman website Computerbase cites a quote from the HDMI Licensing Administrator discussing a new format for the popular display port:

The HDMI Forum will announce a new version of the HDMI specification. The new specification, featuring next-generation HDMI technology and higher bandwidth, will enable a variety of higher resolutions and refresh rates and will be supported with a new HDMI cable. New technologies are enabling higher quality options for content producers such as television, film and game studios now and in the future, while also enabling multiple distribution platforms.

Okay, so why do people believe the announcement will occur specifically during CES 2025? Well, there is a second rumor at play here: while there are no products released right now that can support HDMI 2.2, there are claims that the aforementioned Nvidia RTX 50 "Blackwell" cards will. If this is true, and Nvidia does announce these new cards during CES 2025, it makes a ton of sense for the company to announce the GPU's HDMI 2.2 compatibility and, in turn, the existence of HDMI 2.2 as a whole.

So yes, this is a rumor based on another rumor and should be taken with a large helping of salt. But, at any rate, it's a good excuse to keep both eyes on CES 2025 during the CEO keynotes and see what comes to light.