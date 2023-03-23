Meta's WhatsApp has finally released a brand-new Windows app. The new WhatsApp comes with a completely new design that blends the design elements of the WhatsApp mobile apps with Fluent design elements that are characteristic of Windows, making it so that the app feels a bit more at home. But there are more practical improvements, too, as Meta also says that the app loads faster, so if you've felt that the existing version was a bit sluggish, this may help.

This new app also comes with improvements to voice and video calling. Specifically, the new app supports voice calls with up to 32 people at once, while video chats can be had with up to 8 users at the same time. WhatsApp also says the limits will keep increasing over time to accommodate even more people.

Prior to today's release, WhatsApp had already built a redesigned app for Windows that was released last year, after launching in beta in 2021. This app was a complete visual revamp compared to the web-based WhatsApp Desktop app, and it also introduced improved multi-device functionality, and even the ability to send drawings by leveraging Windows Ink support. Today's update is a further refinement and delivers more under-the-hood improvements.

In addition to the new Windows app now being available to everyone, WhatsApp has also recently introduced a new app for macOS in beta, featuring similar improvements with an interface that feels more native to macOS. Similarly, Android tablet users can also try an upgraded experience now, which is also in beta testing. Considering WhatsApp has always been a mobile-first experience, things weren't always great on larger devices, so these improvements are certainly welcome. The new apps also benefit from the multi-device improvements WhatsApp has been making over the past couple of years, so you should be able to more easily set up multiple devices with your account.

Source: Meta