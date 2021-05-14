New Windows 10 preview has better HDR support for color-managed apps

It’s Friday, but Microsoft still managed to squeeze out a Windows 10 Insider Preview build in the Dev channel. This week’s build is number 21382, and frankly, there’s not a whole lot that’s new.

The big new feature is HDR in color-managed apps. Apps that are going to be affected by this change are those that use ICC (International Color Consortium) profiles, like Adobe Photoshop and CorelDraw. Now, you can right click on an app and go to Properties -> Compatibility, and select ‘Use legacy display ICC color management’ to turn on HDR.

That’s the big new feature, but there are also some minor ones. Device Manager now lets you see devices by drivers, drivers by type, and drivers by devices. They’re just more ways to manage drivers. The touch keyboard uses Segoe UI Variable now, something that was mentioned last week. And there’s a new generic folder icon in File Explorer that shows when that folder has contents.

Other than that, there’s just a long list of fixes, and there are several minor known issues. There are some issues with the Camera app, News and interests, and dark theme in File Explorer.

Microsoft is also having another Bug Bash, something that it hasn’t done in a while. It’s going to take place between May 12 and May 17, and here’s how it works. Through the Feedback Hub on your machine that’s enrolled in the Dev channel, you can complete quests and surveys in attempts to find bugs. For example, the quest will tell you to complete some task that’s new to this version of Windows 10. Then, you’ll report on your experience, how easy it was to do, and if there were any problems.

As always, you can get today’s build by checking Windows Update. If you’re not on the Dev channel yet, you can enroll through the Windows Insider Program tab.