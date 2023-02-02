Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has released two new Windows 11 beta channel builds. There's build 22623.1250 for those who have new features rolling out, and then build 22621.1250 for those who have new features off by default. These don't bring any significant features, and the second build (for those who have new features) is focused on bug fixes for the Taskbar, Task Manager, and search.

Starting first with the changes in both builds, there's just one you'll need to be aware of. Microsoft says it is adding a new policy for IT administrators to manage how the search box on the taskbar appears in their organizations. The new ConfigureSearchOnTaskBarMode policies can hide the search on the taskbar, hide the search icon only, hide the search icon and label, or show a search box. Without these policies, Windows will be set to default, and users can change in settings on their own. Microsoft talks about this in a separate blog post, if you're curious.

For the changes in build 22623.1250, you can check out the full log below. Basically, these are patches for issues like the narrator not working, dragging windows around the search box, text scaling, or the search box straight up disappearing.

That's all there is to know about the beta channel builds this week. If you're running Windows 11 and have a PC enrolled in the Dev channel, you got a build to download earlier this week. The build delivered new Spotify and Phone Link widgets.

Source: Microsoft