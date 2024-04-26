Key Takeaways Microsoft listens to user feedback, adds "Show desktop" button back into Windows 11 Beta branch.

Beta build also allows dragging files onto File Explorer breadcrumbs for easy organization.

New beta fixes widget issues, making them higher-quality and more reliable.

Microsoft has learned that you shouldn't mess with the "Show desktop" button. In earlier previews, the button was strangely absent from the taskbar, hinting that the Redmond giant may be moving away from it. However, after much user feedback, Microsoft has re-added the button back into the Windows 11 Beta branch.

Windows 11's beta branch gets back the "Show desktop" button

As announced on the Windows Insider Blog, fans of the "Show desktop" button on Windows 11 have a lot to be happy for. Citing a "response to feedback," Microsoft has decided to re-add the "Show desktop" button back into the taskbar. If you prefer it gone, you can still right-click the taskbar, select "taskbar settings," and toggle it off again.

The Beta build also allows dragging and dropping files onto the breadcrumbs on File Explorer. If you dive into a folder on File Explorer, you'll notice that it'll always show you the file hierarchy you're currently within in the address bar. Now, if you want to send a file to a folder higher up the chain, you can simply drag the file o into the relevant folder in the chain to move it there instead.

Also, if you've noticed your widgets have been looking a little funky, the new Beta branch fixes issues with them. Previously, widgets both on the desktop and on the Lock Screen looked a little smudged and fuzzy. Now, the update makes these widgets look higher-quality and more reliable, so be sure to give them a try if you were previously unhappy about their performance.

As usual, the patch also features a ton of bug fixes for different systems, so be sure to check out the full list if a specific bug is getting you down. As for the "Show desktop" fans, this beta will surely be a big win for them.