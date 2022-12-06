Windows 11 is no stranger to bugs and issues, and Microsoft has just confirmed yet another problem users might be having with the latest versions of the OS. Found in the latest Patch Tuesday updates released on November 8th for both version 21H2 (the initial Windows 11 release) and 22H2, this new issue can prevent certain database connections from working. At this time, there's no known workaround.

Specifically, Microsoft says you might see problems when connecting to database using Microsoft ODBC (Open Database Connections) through the Micrososft ODBC SQL Server driver (sqlsrv32.dll). The connectivity error may result in an error message, with users seeing either "Message: [Microsoft][ODBC SQL Server Driver] Protocol error in TDS Stream" or "Message: [Microsoft][ODBC SQL Server Driver]Unknown token received from SQL Server".

The issue first appeared in Windows 11 build 22000.1219 (for users running version 21H2) and build 22621.819 (for version 22H2), and it has yet to be fixed, even with the subsequent optional updates released later in November.

Unfortunately, there's no workaround available, either. If you run into this issue, there isn't much you can do aside from waiting for an update that fixes the problem. All you can do for now is check whether any of your apps is affected by the bug. If you're experiencing database issues and you're not sure why, you can open an app that's using a database then launch Command Prompt (or Windows Terminal) and type tasklist /m sqlsrv32.dll. This will show you if any tasks are using the SQL Server driver that's causing the issue.

Thankfully, Microsoft says it's working on it, and a fix should be arriving in the near future. The December Patch Tuesday updates will be released next week, so hopefully the fixes will be included there. Keep in mind that this will be the last update of the year, as Microsoft doesn't release its C or D optional updates in December as it would fall right in the middle of the holiday season. Just last week, another issue was discovered that could make text unreadable in the Task Manager due to incorrect colors being displayed, and that's also awaiting a fix.

Source: Microsoft