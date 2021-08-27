New Windows 11 build brings new Microsoft 365 widget

Microsoft has released a rare Friday build of Windows 11 for Windows Insiders. Today’s update is once again a relatively small one as we continue to get closer to the official public release. In terms of news, Windows 11 build 22000.168 includes a new Microsoft 365 widget, but only for Azure AD accounts

This new widget brings together quick information from your organization that’s relevant to you. This includes folders you access often, recent updates on SharePoint, and meeting recordings, with more to come.

Aside from that, the only other notable change is that the Chat feature powered by Microsoft Teams is now localized in multiple languages, not just English. The app will follow your OS-wide language settings, and it supports the following languages:

Languages supported in Chat on Windows 11 Albanian, Arabic, Azerbaijani, Basque, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English (UK), English US, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, French (Canada), Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kazakh, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Macedonian, Norwegian (Bokmal), Norwegian (Nynorsk), Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Serbian Latin, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Mexico), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Valencian, Vietnamese, Welsh.

While it’s not part of this build, Microsoft is also highlighting some updates to the Microsoft Store app. The Library section has been redesigned and features improved performance. It also now sorts your library to let you see which apps were updated most recently, a feature that was available in Windows 10 but went temporarily missing in Windows 11. You’ll also find a tweaked design for the Spotlight section of the Microsoft Store, where you can mouse over each item to preview what it’s about.

At this point, it looks increasingly unlikely that Android app support will be available for the general public when Windows 11 launches. The feature is still nowhere to be found, be it in the Dev or beta channels.

The only other news in Windows 11 build 22000.168 are bug fixes, which are as follows:

Fixes in Windows 11 build 22000.168 Search: We’ve addressed an underlying issue in the last couple flights for pen enabled devices that was resulting in Search getting into a state where it wasn’t possible to launch apps from the results.

Settings: We fixed an issue where typing certain phrases into the search box in Settings were crashing Settings sometimes.

Widgets: When using the Family widget, you should no longer unexpectedly see a message saying ‘connect a device to see screen time activity’ despite there being available activity to display.

Chat from Microsoft Teams: We fixed the issue where sometimes videos would freeze or display a black image during video calls. We also fixed the issue where if you switched between calls, the previous call is not automatically put on hold, so audio and video streams continue with both calls.



There are also a ton of known issues in this release, and the list is still much bigger than the bug fixes. Hopefully, these will all be ironed out over the next few weeks, but for now, here’s what you need to look out for:

Known issues in Windows 11 build 22000.168 [REMINDER] When upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10 or when installing an update to Windows 11, some features may be deprecated or removed. See details here.

When upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10 or when installing an update to Windows 11, some features may be deprecated or removed. See details here. We’re investigating an issue where on some devices, when going to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program, only the “Stop getting preview builds” option is visible. This prevents Insiders from selecting a channel. We have posted a workaround on Answers.

[BETA CHANNEL] We’re investigating reports from Insiders in the Beta Channel where after upgrading to Windows 11, they are not seeing the new Taskbar and the Start menu doesn’t work. To workaround this if you are impacted, please try going to Windows Update > Update history, uninstalling the latest cumulative update for Windows, and the reinstall it by checking for updates.

We’re investigating reports from Insiders in the Beta Channel where after upgrading to Windows 11, they are not seeing the new Taskbar and the Start menu doesn’t work. To workaround this if you are impacted, please try going to Windows Update > Update history, uninstalling the latest cumulative update for Windows, and the reinstall it by checking for updates. We’re working on a fix for an issue that is causing some Surface Pro X devices to bug check with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.

Start: In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. System and Windows Terminal is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (WIN + X).

Taskbar: The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

Search: After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again. Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.

Bluetooth: We’re investigating reports from Insiders with paired Bluetooth LE devices that are experiencing an increase in Bluetooth reliability issues and bugchecks after resume from hibernate or when Bluetooth is turned off.

Widgets: The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again. Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.

Store: We are working to improve search relevance in the Store including resolving an issue where in some cases the ordering of search results is inaccurate. The install button might not be functional yet in some limited scenarios. Rating and reviews are not available for some apps.

Windows Sandbox Within Windows Sandbox, the language input switcher does not launch after clicking the switcher icon on the Taskbar. As a workaround, users can switch their input language via any of the following hardware keyboard shortcuts: Alt + Shift, Ctrl + Shift, or Win + Space (the third option is available only if Sandbox is full-screened). Within Windows Sandbox, the IME context menu does not launch after clicking the IME icon in the Taskbar. As workarounds, users can access the functionalities of the IME context menu with either of following methods: Accessing the IME settings via Settings > Time & language > Language & region > (e.g. Japanese) three dots > Language options > (e.g. Microsoft IME) three dots > Keyboard options. Optionally, you may also enable the IME toolbar, an alternative UI to quickly invoke specific IME functions. Continuing from above, navigate to Keyboard options > Appearance > Use IME toolbar. Using the unique set of hardware keyboard shortcuts associated with each IME-supported language. (See: Japanese IME Shortcuts, Traditional Chinese IME Shortcuts). Localization There is an issue where some Insiders may be some missing translations from their user experience for a small subset of languages running the latest Insider Preview builds. To confirm if you have been impacted, please visit this Answers forum post and follow the steps for remediation. Chat from Microsoft Teams Arabic and Hebrew languages currently does not allow changing Teams Settings. To change Settings in Teams, please sign out and switch to another language. When you make an outgoing call, while you do not hear a ring tone, the user interface shows that the call is getting connected.



If you’re a member of the Windows Insider program, you may have recently received an email warning you to switch from the Dev channel to the Beta channel. That’s because Dev channel Insiders will soon start testing next year’s Windows 11 update, which will be much more unstable. Be sure to check your Windows Insider settings if you want to stay on a stable release.