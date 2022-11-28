Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft is back from Thanksgiving vacation and is delivering a treat for Windows Insiders. The company released two new Windows 11 builds, across both the Dev Channel and the Beta Channel.

Dev Channel Windows Insiders are getting build 25252 with a new glanceable VPN status icon in the system tray. Meanwhile, Beta channel Windows Insiders are seeing either build 22623.1020 for those who have new features rolling out or build 22621.1020 for those who have new features off by default. The new beta channel feature is support for braille displays in Narrator. We have the details for both builds right here.

Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel build 25252

We'll start with the Dev Channel and Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25252. This release adds glanceable VPN status into the system tray when connected to a recognized VPN profile. Now, you should see a small shield over your network icon in the clock area overlayed in your system's accent color when connected to a VPN. Also, new in the release is Microsoft A/B testing a new search bar icon. The new search icon is longer, and square, with a graphic for the daily search highlight similar to Windows 10. Not everyone might see it though.

Other than those new features, there are a bunch of fixes, as usual. The fixes cover the taskbar and system tray, the Start Menu, and several issues with crashing apps. Check these out below.

Of course, if you're considering upgrading, you'll have to keep these known issues in mind. There are several critical ones this week, with widgets, secondary drives, the taskbar, and the task manager. Most notably, Microsoft says there is an issue causing some Insiders to not be able to view certain secondary drives. Upgrading to a build with a future fix will resolve this issue.

Windows 11 Beta Channel build 22623.1020

Windows 11 Beta Channel build 22623.1020 brings one new feature, support for Braille display in the narrator. There's detailed documentation on how to use this feature on Microsoft's website, but you'll need to remove narrator's current braille support first. Other than that, there are fixes covering the taskbar and system tray, windowing, and task manager. Check these out below.

Windows 11 Beta Channel build 22621.1020 & build 22623.1020

For those who are not getting new features and getting Windows 11 build 22623.1020, there are just fixes for you. There are a bunch of tweaks for Windows Spotlight, OneDrive, organizational messages, and more. The full changelog can be expanded by clicking the box below this text.

On known issues with this release, there's a bunch covering the task manager, system tray, and one where Microsoft says some Insiders might not be getting audio in recent builds.

That's all the Windows Insider action for today. Microsoft kicked things off earlier than usual, but that gives you plenty of time to submit your feedback. As always, these builds will be waiting for you in Windows Update when ready.

