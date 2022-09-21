Microsoft is testing a beautifully redesigned Windows 11 photos app

Microsoft is in the process of testing a new photos app in Windows 11. The new app is available for select Windows Insider testers in the Dev channel and brings a complete redesign and some much-asked-for features. It replaces the existing photos app on Dev channel versions of Windows by way of an update to version 2022.31090.16004.0.

The highlight of the new Windows 11 photos app is the gallery view. Compared to the one in current versions of Windows 11 — which is designed based on the Photos app from Windows 10 — this new experience makes it easier to find, manage, and browse for photos. It also takes a lot of design elements from Windows 11 like rounded corners, a sidebar, and new Mica effects. Plus, just like OneDrive on iOS, Android, and the web, there’s even a “memories” option that can take you back to photos from a year ago, or the past. Microsoft even added an ability to easily back up photos to OneDrive. There’s now a visual indicator in the sidebar as to how much OneDrive storage is being used, and a cloud icon on each photo to show it’s been sent or is in the OneDrive cloud.

Other smaller new features in this photos app include new multi-window and multi-screen views. Microsoft is even making it easier for you to import and manage photos from cameras and phones, too, directly from the photos app via that new sidebar.

For all these added features, though, Microsoft did remove one thing from this new app. With Clipchamp being the new video editor in Windows 11, the new Photos app removes the ability to create and edit quick videos with a legacy video editor. Don’t panic though, as Microsoft is making the legacy photos app available in the Microsoft Store as Microsoft Photos Legacy.

Source: Microsoft