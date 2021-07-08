New Windows 11 preview comes with new taskbar features, but not the one you want

Today, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 build 22000.65 to the Dev channel, its second ever public beta build of the new OS. Being that it’s the second preview of a major new operating system, you might be expecting big new features, but you’d be mistaken. The list of new features is pretty minor, but they do solve some pain points.

For example, you can finally see the taskbar on multiple monitors. Unfortunately, that’s not the taskbar setting that’s been heavily requested, as you still can’t move the taskbar to the sides or top of the screen. In fact, Microsoft won’t even confirm whether or not it’s considering changing that.

That’s not all. There’s now a search box in Start, and there are new system alert dialogs. There’s also a refresh option when you right-click on the desktop, and right-clicking a PS1 file will give you an option to run with PowerShell. Snap Layouts are set to work better, as it’s more optimized for the screen that you’re using. For example, if you’re on a laptop, it won’t show options that are better for a giant ultra-side display. Finally, if you right-click on the volume icon in the taskbar, you’ll see the option to troubleshoot sound problems.

Sadly, that’s about it. There are some Windows 11 features that are notably missing from the preview, such as Microsoft Teams integration, and of course, Android app support along with the Amazon Appstore. Neither of these are included in the build, at least according to Microsoft’s blog post. We’re just going to have to wait for some future Windows 11 preview for that.

Windows 11 previews should arrive weekly in the Dev channel, just like Windows 10 builds used to. They usually show up on Wednesdays, but for this week, it was a Thursday due to the holiday in the U.S. that took place on Monday. If you want to get started with the Windows 11 Insider Preview, check out our guide. Windows 11 is exclusive to the Dev channel for now, but it should arrive in the Beta channel soon.