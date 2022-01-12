New Windows 11 preview finally redesigns the volume and brightness flyouts

It’s Wednesday, and like clockwork, Microsoft has a new Windows 11 Insider Preview for testers on the Dev channel. The build number is 22533, and while it doesn’t have a whole lot of changes, it has some notable ones.

Most notable is that Microsoft is finally redesigning the flyouts for when you use hardware to adjust settings. These include things like volume, brightness, camera on/off, airplane mode, and camera privacy. Unlike the previous ones, which were black, these adjust based on light and dark mode.

The new design is meant to reflect the updated style for Windows 11. Remember, Windows 11 was developed in a relatively short amount of time, thanks to Microsoft capitalizing on the work-from-home boom in the PC market. The feature update that’s slated to arrive this fall is meant to be more of a finished product, similar to what the original Windows 10 update (version 1511) was supposed to be.

Of course, while you could argue that this change came a few months too late, others might argue that it’s years overedue.

As for what else is new in this build, you’ll now be able to search voice access from the taskbar, and you can pin it to the Start Menu like you would with other apps. There are 13 new touch keyboard themes to IMEs, the emoji panel, and voice typing. Also, you can now uninstall the Clock app.

And of course, there are a whole bunch of fixes and known issues.

Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22533 Fixes [General] Fixed an issue where Insiders may have seen error 0x8007012a during a driver or firmware update.

Addressed an issue causing Insiders to be unable to sign-in to certain apps sometimes, such as Feedback Hub.

Fixed the text in the exploit protection description in the Windows Security app so it just refers to Windows and not Windows 10.

Fixed an issue resulting in not being able to import photos from certain cameras and mobile phones into the Photos app (it would just loop forever saying 0 items found so far).

Launching Windows Sandbox, closing it, and then launch it again, should no longer lead to having two Windows Sandbox icons in the Taskbar (one of which is non-functional). [Taskbar] The Wi-Fi icon should appear more reliably in the Taskbar now.

If you have multiple monitors connected to your PC and right-click on the date and time on the taskbar on your primary monitor, explorer.exe will no longer crash.

Holding CTRL and hovering your mouse over the Task View icon in the taskbar should no longer make explorer.exe crash. [Settings] Mitigated an underlying issue related to the use of mica in Settings which was impacting overall reliability of the Settings app in recent flights.

Fixed an issue impacting some Insiders which was resulting in Settings crashing when trying to access the Installed Apps, Startup Apps, and Default Apps pages.

Mitigated an issue that was making the Wheel page in Settings crash when adding an action for an app.

You should no longer hear a crackle if playing audio and repeatedly clicking the volume slider in Quick Settings to change the volume. [Windowing] If you hover your mouse over a truncated window title in ALT + Tab or Task View a tooltip showing the full window name will now appear. [Input] Improved how the text color and buttons look with theming applied on candidate window, emoji panel and clipboard (before this, some buttons/text was hard to see with certain custom background colors).

The voice typing launcher should no longer unexpectedly reappear after clicking the microphone icon to invoke voice typing.

For Insiders with the updated input switcher experience, accessibility tools like Magnifier and Narrator should work better with it now. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 that became generally available on October 5th, 2021.

Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22533 Known Issues [Start] In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it. [Taskbar] The taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods. [Search] After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again. [Settings] When viewing the list of available Wi-Fi networks, the signal strength indicators do not reflect the correct signal strength.

Settings may crash when going to System > Display > HDR. If you need to enable or disable HDR on an HDR-capable PC, you can do so using the WIN + ALT + B keyboard shortcut.

There is a blank entry under Bluetooth & Devices. [Widgets] Changing the taskbar alignment can cause the Widgets button to disappear from taskbar.

When having multiple monitors, Widgets content on taskbar may get out of sync between monitors.

With the taskbar left-aligned, information such as temperature is not shown. This will be fixed in a future update.

As always, you can grab this build in Windows Update if you’re on the Dev channel. If you’re not, you can enroll in the Windows Insider Program tab in Settings.