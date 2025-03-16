Summary Windows 11 March 2025 update accidentally removes Copilot.

Bug gives users control over Copilot's presence.

Microsoft is working on a resolution. In the meantime, you can reinstall it from Microsoft Store.

Most of the time, Windows bugs are a pain to deal with. However, once in a blue moon, Microsoft accidentally makes their operating system just that little bit better. If you're not a fan of Copilot, you'll be pleased to know that there's a bug with the March 2025 update that automatically deletes the AI assistant. Usually we hope that Microsoft fixes its bugs with efficiency and speed, but this time, maybe the company can take a few days off. Or weeks.

Related 5 reasons to use PowerToys on Windows 11 to simplify your workflow Here are some essential PowerToys to use on Windows 11 to simplify your workflow.

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft has silently updated the patch notes for the March 2025 update. Turns out, another issue has been added:

Microsoft Copilot Applies to: All Users. Symptoms We're aware of an issue with the Microsoft Copilot app affecting some devices. The app is unintentionally uninstalled and unpinned from the taskbar. Note: This issue has not been observed with the Microsoft 365 Copilot app. Workaround Microsoft is working on a resolution to address this issue. In the meantime, affected users can reinstall the app from the Microsoft Store and manually pin it to the taskbar.

Yes, you read that correctly. A new bug in Windows 11 erases Copilot and unpins it from your taskbar. This is the most freedom Microsoft has ever given us over controlling Copilot's presence, even if it was an accident. It feels like it was before all of this Copilot stuff started in the first place, and it's glorious.

If the Copilot integration made you regret upgrading to Windows 11, you're not alone. Our very own Megan Ellis also noted Copilot as one of the main reasons she regrets making the jump.