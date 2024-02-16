Key Takeaways The new Sticky Notes app for Windows allows you to quickly store and manage screenshots, including screenshots of websites.

You can click a "screenshot" button to automatically take a snapshot of the current active window and save it as a note, with information about the app and time of capture.

Taking a screenshot of a website saves the URL within the sticky note, allowing you to easily revisit the webpage. Docking the app to the side of the screen ensures it's always accessible.

Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words. If you like note-taking apps that allow you to quickly store and manage screenshots, then you'll want to take a look at the new Sticky Notes app for Windows. The new version of the app lets you snap whatever's on your screen at the time, and it has some especially nice features for screenshots of websites.

The new Sticky Notes app for Windows

As posted on the Microsoft 365 Insider website, the Sticky Notes app is undergoing some changes in the testing branch. Right now, Sticky Notes has been relocated to OneNote, one of the best note-taking apps on Windows. However, Microsoft does plan to bring the app onto the Start menu, potentially before it's properly released.

With this new version of the Sticky Notes app, you can click a "screenshot" button that automatically takes a snapshot of the current active window, and then saves it as a note. The screenshot will contain information on what app the screenshot was from, and when it was taken. And if you have syncing turned on, Sticky Notes will also send this to your other devices.

However, Sticky Notes begins to really shine when you take a screenshot of a website. This saves the URL of the website within the sticky note, which you can click on to re-open the webpage shown in the image. This makes it great for storing and recalling specific websites in your notes. And if you want Sticky Notes to always be around for when you need to snapshot something, you can dock it to the side of the screen.

Given that the Sticky Notes app is still in its testing phase, you won't see these shiny new features if you're not an Insider. However, once Microsoft has got the feature just right, you can start capturing screenshots to your heart's content.