The latest Xbox Series X is available for purchase; a new discless model available in a fresh white 1TB option as well as a 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition (with an optical drive). The lack of an optical drive and new white paintwork on the 1TB Xbox Series X are obvious, but under the hood of both new variants are more changes. Microsoft has shrunk the system-on-a-chip to 6nm, completely redesigned the motherboard, and changed the cooling system for the console.

YouTube creator Austin Evans discovered the changes. He received early review units of both new models and promptly tore down the consoles. He found that the motherboard on the new models had been completely overhauled. Many components were simplified, reduced in size, or moved elsewhere. Microsoft has eliminated the shield over the SSD. In the white all-digital Xbox Series X, Microsoft has left the space where the optical drive used to be completely empty.

Microsoft has left the space that used to contain a optical drive empty on the all-digital Xbox Seriex X

Similar performance with less power consumption

Microsoft has also changed the SoC cooling for the new models, eliminating the vapor chamber. Instead, these consoles have a traditional copper heat pipe design. Evans compared the temperature and noise level of the new variants with the original and found that little had changed.



When the Xbox Series X first debuted, it included an SoC built on TSMC’s 7nm process node. By tearing down the 2024 Xbox Series X models, Evans confirmed the newer consoles’ SoC is built on a 6nm process. This smaller chip allows for the redesigned cooling system and ultimately should make it less expensive for Microsoft to manufacture.

The smaller SoC also means less power draw. During side-by-side testing, Evans discovered the new models consumed less power, whether at idle or during gaming. As Microsoft transitions its Xbox Cloud Gaming servers to the new hardware, it should become more efficient for the software giant to run that service.

Comparing power consumption of 2020 Xbox Series X with 2024 models Idle Power Consumption Gaming Power Consumption Power Efficiency Gain (Idle/Load) 2020 Xbox Series X 60W 167W — 2024 2RB Xbox Series X Special Edition 51W 156W 9W / 11W 2024 Xbox Series X All-Digital 39W 151W 21W / 16W

Availability and pricing of the 2024 Xbox Series X models

The Robot White all-digital Xbox Series X is available to purchase now at $449.99. The 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is also available, with a suggested retail price of $599.99.