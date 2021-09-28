New Xiaomi TV Stick with updated SoC, Dolby Vision, and faster Wi-Fi spotted on FCC

Xiaomi may soon be bringing a Mi TV Stick successor to the market. A new Xiaomi streaming stick recently passed through the FCC website, and it has revealed some key details about the upcoming product, including its overall design and specifications.

The FCC document (via @AndroidTV_Rumor) refers to the device as Xiaomi TV Stick instead of Mi TV Stick, which we believe will most likely be the product’s official name as Xiaomi is in the process of phasing out the “Mi” branding.

The upcoming Xiaomi TV Stick is slightly longer than last year’s model. However, its overall design and the wireless remote look identical to the older model. The remote supports Bluetooth Low Energy, but it’s still not chargeable as it runs on AAA batteries.

A new @Xiaomi TV Stick (MDZ-27-AA) went through the FCC with a much needed improved SoC compared to the first one. It comes with an @Amlogic S905Y4 (4K, AV1) and maybe Dolby Vision & Atmos according to the manual. The TV Stick is also now a bit longer. Remote is still the same. https://t.co/cLBIMpO5aD pic.twitter.com/TcmTJ9KmGE — Android TV Guide (@AndroidTV_Rumor) September 27, 2021

As per the FCC filing, the Xiaomi TV Stick features an Amlogic S905Y4 quad-core SoC, featuring four ARM Cortex-A35 cores along with a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. However, the documents don’t mention anything about RAM and storage. For reference, last year’s Mi TV Stick came in two configurations, with the entry-level model packing 1GB RAM and the higher-end variant featuring 2GB RAM.

The Xiaomi TV Stick offers 4K streaming support, along with Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, and DTS HD. It also supports various codecs, including AV1, VP9 P-2, H.265, and H.264. Compared to its predecessor, the device boasts of significantly faster Wi-Fi speeds: up to 866.7 Mbps in downlink and 300Mbps uplink.

Lastly, the FCC filing reveals that the stick will come bundled with a 5V/1A power adapter, a USB cable, two AAA batteries, and an HDMI extender cable.

In related news, Xiaomi’s arch-rival Realme is also gearing up to launch a new 4K streaming stick. It will be the first third-party streaming stick to come with the Google TV interface, which is currently only available on Google’s own Chromecast with Google TV. It isn’t clear if Xiaomi will also opt for the new interface on its upcoming TV stick.