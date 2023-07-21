The school holidays are upon us and already it's time to start preparing for the next chapter in education. Newegg is looking to make this slightly less daunting by offering considerable discounts across a wide range of electronics. Whether you're after a new laptop, some storage, or a Windows 11 license for your new custom PC, there's a deal for just about everyone. We're going to highlight a few of our favorites right here, but be sure to check out the full promotion on Newegg's website for every discount.

Source: Ipason IPASON Gaming PC $489 $849 Save $360 How does a full desktop PC for less than $490 sound? That's exactly what Ipason is offering for Newegg's back-to-school sales event with an AMD APU, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, 550W PSU, and a Windows 11 license. $489 at Newegg

Source: Seagate Seagate IronWolf 8TB $150 $170 Save $20 Seagate's IronWolf series of hard drives are ideal for use inside a NAS enclosure. Whether you need to store backups, files for class, or some music to help you study, this drive will hold a lot of data. Remember to apply the coupon when checking out! $150 at Newegg

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED $1900 $3000 Save $1100 The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is a powerful portable machine for creative use. Not only can you do more with the secondary screen, but it has various features tailored to those working with media. $1900 at Newegg

Acer Swift X (AMD) $580 $950 Save $370 This more affordable Windows laptop from Acer has more than enough performance for class. The 14-inch Full HD display is joined by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. $580 at Newegg

Source: LG LG 27MP400-B $120 $150 Save $30 A second monitor for a laptop is a great way to increase overall productivity. This discounted 27-inch LG screen is also good for desktop PCs where gaming isn't a priority. $120 at Newegg

We've spotted some great discounts on some of the best laptops you can buy, allowing for some serious savings to be had before heading back for the next term. Newegg has deals on more affordable hardware too, including monitors, mice, keyboards, laptops, and other useful gadgets.

