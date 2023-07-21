The school holidays are upon us and already it's time to start preparing for the next chapter in education. Newegg is looking to make this slightly less daunting by offering considerable discounts across a wide range of electronics. Whether you're after a new laptop, some storage, or a Windows 11 license for your new custom PC, there's a deal for just about everyone. We're going to highlight a few of our favorites right here, but be sure to check out the full promotion on Newegg's website for every discount.
Best deals
IPASON Gaming PC
How does a full desktop PC for less than $490 sound? That's exactly what Ipason is offering for Newegg's back-to-school sales event with an AMD APU, 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, 550W PSU, and a Windows 11 license.
Seagate IronWolf 8TB
Seagate's IronWolf series of hard drives are ideal for use inside a NAS enclosure. Whether you need to store backups, files for class, or some music to help you study, this drive will hold a lot of data. Remember to apply the coupon when checking out!
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED
The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is a powerful portable machine for creative use. Not only can you do more with the secondary screen, but it has various features tailored to those working with media.
Acer Swift X (AMD)
This more affordable Windows laptop from Acer has more than enough performance for class. The 14-inch Full HD display is joined by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.
LG 27MP400-B
A second monitor for a laptop is a great way to increase overall productivity. This discounted 27-inch LG screen is also good for desktop PCs where gaming isn't a priority.
We've spotted some great discounts on some of the best laptops you can buy, allowing for some serious savings to be had before heading back for the next term. Newegg has deals on more affordable hardware too, including monitors, mice, keyboards, laptops, and other useful gadgets.
More deals
- Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger: $52.50 (save $17.50 with promo code BTSCUA822)
- ASUS Laptop ZenBook Pro: $1,300 (save $1,300)
- MSI Katana 15 (B12VGK): $1,159 (save $1,499)
- LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B: $900 (save $100)
- Fractal Design Focus 2: $40 (save $40)
- PELADN AMD Radeon RX 5500XT: $118 (save $81)
- Team Group 1TB CX2: $35 (save $15 and receive free 32GB USB flash drive)
- Team Elite 32GB (2x 16GB) DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM: $47 (save $11)
- Razer Huntsman V2 TKL: $110 (save $50)
- Corsair Sabre RGB Pro: $30 (save $30)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro $125 (save $ with promo code BTSCUA826)
- Wavlink Triple Display USB C Docking Station: $40 (save $60)