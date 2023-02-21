There's two new products under the DeathAdder line and it includes the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition, and a wired version of the DeathAdder V3

Razer has launched two new gaming mice under the DeathAdder line. You can now purchase a special DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition, named after a famous League of Legends Esports player, and also the new DeathAdder V3, which now comes as a wired option. The products are priced at $170, and $70, respectively.

For those who aren't familiar, the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition bears the name of three-time League of Legends world champion Lee Faker Sang-Hyeok. He won his championships back in 2013, 2015, and 2016. The design of the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition sports a unique red colorway to honor the legend himself, but under the hood it still has Razer's top-notch gaming mouse technology. The mouse is lightweight as 63 grams, has the Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, better sensor tracking on glass, and up to 90 hours of battery life. You also can be assured the mouse won't break down as it's rated for 90 million clicks and sports 90 hours of battery life on a single charge. Other features include compatibility with the optional HyperPolling Wireless dongle for a 4,000 Hz polling rate (not included), and the five programmable buttons.

The Razer DeathAdder V3, meanwhile, now comes as a wired option, with updated technology under the hood for better advantages when gaming both competitively and casually. It has many of the same features as the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition, but the benefit is that it is wired. The mouse sports the Razer Speedflex cable for more fluid movements, and has five independently programmable buttons. It also has a 8,000Hz HyperPolling rate, and is rated for 90 million clicks. For long gaming sessions, you can be confident that the mouse won't slip, as it has a smooth touch texture that still offers plenty of grip.

These products join Razer's expanding gaming lineup. Earlier last week, Razer announced the BlackWidow v4 Pro, the followup to the popular BlackWidow v3 Pro keyboard.

