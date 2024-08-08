Key Takeaways Apple working on smallest Mac Mini yet with M4 chip, possibly approaching size of Apple TV set-top box.

New Mac Mini to have two versions - regular M4 chip and M4 Pro, with Pro version launching in October.

Previous Mac Mini praised as best under $600 desktop, setting high expectations for upcoming M4 version.

If you've been a long-time reader of XDA, you'll know that we like our computers as teeny-tiny as possible. Our editor João Carrasqueira has recently seen the light with his mini PC, and Ben Enos broke down everything you need to know before getting a mini PC. Now, fans of small form factors have more to celebrate as Apple is planning another Mac Mini, and it'll be the smallest one yet.

Apple is working on an M4 version of the Mac Mini

As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a new Mac Mini. Mark cites "people with knowledge of the matter" as his source, but given how he has a solid track record with his insider information, his statements should be taken a little more seriously than other claims.

The sources also stated that this Mac Mini will be the smallest yet. In fact, it will be the smallest computer Apple has ever produced, with the insiders claiming that the device was "approaching the size of an Apple TV set-top box." It'll also house an M4 chip, which Mark notes will be the first time Apple uses the same generation of chip for all of its products.

We don't know a lot about what the Mac Mini will have under the hood, but Mark states that there will be two versions. The first one will use a regular M4 chip, while the other will use a yet-to-be-announced M4 Pro. Mark also states that the regular version should go on sale "later in the year," while the M4 Pro version will make an appearance sometime in October.

If this is the first time you've heard of the Mac Mini line, why not check out the 2023 version? Brady Snyder put it under the microscope in his Mac Mini review, and he crowned it the best desktop for under $600. Hopefully, the M4 version will live up to his (and our) expectations.