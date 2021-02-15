Latest NewPipe update brings YouTube Chapter support, UI improvements and more

NewPipe, a popular, open-source YouTube client, has just been updated to v0.20.10, bringing several new features, UI improvements, and bug fixes. For those not in the loop, NewPipe serves itself as an alternative for users who either dislike the official app or do not have Google Play Services installed on their device. In a nutshell, NewPipe parses the YouTube website to extract data and play videos, without restrictions and ads.

One of the main highlights of NewPipe’s new update is support for YouTube Chapters, a feature that Google unveiled in May last year. Chapters let users quickly jump to specific sections of a given video without having to fiddle with the seek bar. With this latest update, NewPipe now also supports this new feature, and the user can click on the Chapter button in the video player to open up the list of Chapters selected by the content creator.

Another notable change is the addition of two new buttons to the button row that allows users to open a video in the browser or share it with other apps. You can also add a third “Play with Kodi” button to stream a video directly to Kodi. There’s also a new tab layout at the bottom now, which lets you easily jump between Comments, Related Videos, and the Video Description.

Finally, the update also adds a new search engine called Sepia Seach for PeerTube. The Sepia Search can be accessed by clicking on the three-dot menu located on the right side of the search bar and makes it easier to discover videos published on PeerTube, a free and decentralized video-sharing platform.

Those already using the NewPipe app on their Android device should receive an update prompt telling them to download this latest version. In case you haven’t received the prompt yet or are a new user, you can download the latest version from the Team NewPipe’s Github page here.

Here’s the full changelog for NewPipe o.20.10: