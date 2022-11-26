This portable gaming monitor from NexiGo is quite insane for the 41% off price. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and sports a 1080p resolution.

Picked up a new gaming console like a Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5 this Black Friday? Well, for the best experience, you'd likely want a quality monitor to play games on a bigger screen. But not everyone has space in their setup for a dedicated display. A portable monitor can help fix that, yet not all are designed for gaming. One exception is the NexiGo 17-inch portable monitor. It sports gamer-friendly features that'll make your favorite games look amazing and just so happens that right now it's an insane 41% off at just $263.

What makes this monitor so great? It's definitely the contrast ratios and the refresh rate. This 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution monitor has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 144Hz refresh rate. This means you'll get tear-free gaming and superfast response times usually reserved for bigger monitors. Outside of that, the design is quite great, too. This is a lightweight portable monitor, despite the massive ports. Ports include HDMI and USB Type-C, so it can connect to any modern device that has a video signal.

Interestingly enough, the monitor also supports HDR technology, so you'd get better-looking images, too. That's paired up with the 3-in-1 display modes, like duplicate, extend, and the second screen, which helps the monitor fit well with whatever your setup and work scenario is.

