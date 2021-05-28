Apple’s next AirPods Pro reportedly won’t launch this year

If you’re an iOS user, there’s a lot of options to consider if you’re looking for truly wireless earbuds, but if you want full compatibility, Apple’s product lineup is as good as it gets. And the AirPods Pro is the option Apple positions as their flagship, top-of-the-line product as far as this product category goes, only surpassed in price by the AirPods Max. But they’re getting older. They launched in 2019 right as Apple launched their iPhone 11 lineup, but 2019 being 2 years ago, they’re getting old quickly. New ones are in development, but we might not see new ones launch until at least next year.

This information comes from a new report from Bloomberg. The report says that users should expect the third generation of AirPods (non-Pro) launch this year, but not the second generation of AirPods Pro. Instead, those should be arriving on the market next year. The new AirPods 3 that will come this year are largely expected to come with the design of the current AirPods Pro, meaning a shorter stem and silicone ear tips. The new AirPods Pro, on the other hand, have been in the rumor mill for some time and are expected to feature an all-new design that eliminates stems entirely, and will include, according to the sources Bloomberg is quoting, “updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking.”

The AirPods Pro was previously expected to launch this year. Other Apple wearable-related scoops include that Apple is currently not actively developing a successor to the AirPods Max, their latest wireless headphones that came at a hefty $550, while on the smart home side, they’re also beginning development for a couple of smart home devices including a HomePod with a display and a device that “combines the features of a HomePod, FaceTime camera, and Apple TV.” Apple wearables currently make for more than 10% of their global revenue.

