The next phone in Infinix’s NOTE line could have a 120Hz display and telephoto camera

After unveiling the Zero X series earlier this month, Infinix is gearing up to launch a new phone in its NOTE line. The upcoming device will follow the Infinix NOTE 10 Pro from earlier this year and will likely offer some compelling hardware at an affordable price point. While Inifinix is yet to reveal any official information about the phone, we’ve managed to procure some live images that give us a good look at its design.

As you can see in the attached images, the upcoming Infinix NOTE phone features a design similar to the NOTE 10 Pro. It has a rectangular camera module in the top-right corner of the back panel, Infinix branding towards the bottom, and volume and power buttons on the right edge.

The phone’s camera layout resembles that of the recently launched Zero X series, with a large sensor at the top and three smaller sensors along with an LED flash underneath. If you look closely, you can also see that the device will feature a 64MP camera, presumably the large sensor at the top, and 30x telephoto zoom capabilities. However, since the phone doesn’t look like it has a periscope sensor like the Zero X models, we believe that the 30x digital zoom print refers to its maximum digital zoom.

Images of the phone’s front reveal that it will have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a chunky bezel at the bottom of the display. One of the images also shows the phone’s Screen refresh rate settings, confirming that it will offer 120Hz refresh rate support. The Auto-switch refresh rate option shown in the settings likely isn’t true variable refresh rate as seen on premium phones like the iPhone 13 Pro and other flagships from OPPO, OnePlus, and Samsung. The setting probably switches the refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz on a per-app basis to save battery.

Lastly, an outline image of the Infinix NOTE device suggests that it will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. Although these images don’t shed light on any other hardware specifications, we have reason to believe that the device will pack MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset.

At the moment, we don’t know if this is the regular or Pro variant from Infinix’s next NOTE lineup, and it’s unclear what the next-gen lineup will be called. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we find more details about the upcoming devices.