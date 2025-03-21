If you have a Nextcloud instance powering most of your cloud storage, then you should also know that there's an incredible number of apps that you can install easily. These extend on Nextcloud's functionality, giving you more features for free that you can use at any time. Some of them use your files, while others just add entirely new options to make your Nextcloud instance even better.

To add these apps to Nextcloud, click your profile icon in the top right and click Apps. You will then be brought to a repository showing all of the apps that you can install. There are also some external apps that you can install in Nextcloud from the likes of GitHub, though we're only going to be using the ones you can install from within your self-hosted instance.

5 Calendar

Everything you need from a calendar app