With a suite of productivity tools, cloud storage, and integration on Windows 11, Microsoft 365 has become the de facto choice for many. However, users are increasingly turning away due to the burden of ever-increasing subscription prices and a lack of control over their personal data. While there is no shortage of Microsoft 365 alternatives, Nextcloud stands out due several reasons.

It’s a free and open-source platform that offers a compelling package and allows users to break free from vendor lock-in, all without a monthly bill. Here are the key areas where Nextcloud not only matches but often surpasses Microsoft 365.

6 Data ownership and control

Self-hosting advantages

The core difference between Nextcloud and Microsoft 365 is data ownership and control. At its core, self-hosting means running the Nextcloud software on your own server. You can run it on a dedicated physical server, a virtual private server (VPS), a Raspberry Pi, and even a NAS device. The company provides detailed installation documentation for various operating systems.

Suppose you run a small design agency with 10 employees. You handle sensitive client data, including design files, contracts, and confidential communications. If you want to avoid subscription fees and are concerned about storing essential data on third-party cloud services, self-host Nextcloud on a dedicated server in the office.

5 Vast and robust app ecosystem

You won’t miss your Microsoft 365 apps