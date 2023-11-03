Nextorage Japan Internal SSD $100 $250 Save $150 A fantastic M.2 SSD that's built for performance with maximum read speeds of up to 7300MB/s, and write speeds up to 6900MB/s. For a limited time, you can score this SSD for 60% off its retail price, bringing it down to just $100 for a limited time. $100 at Newegg

There are a lot of great M.2 SSDs out there, but if you're looking for something that's going to pack a lot of speed and also come in at a great price, look no further than this 2TB Nextorage Japan M.2 SSD that's now priced well below retail, coming in at 60% off for a limited time. You can pick this SSD up at Newegg with a discount that sees its price drop to just $99.99.

While it's still early in the holiday shopping season, you can shop confidently thanks to the retailers Black Friday guarantee. If the product's price does end up going lower on or before November 25, Newegg will price match and refund the difference so long as its purchased from November 1 through the 16.

Now as far as what you're getting, the Nextorage SSD offers plenty of speed thanks to its incredible read and write speeds, but also manages to keep its temperature in line with a heat sink, making it the perfect choice if you're looking to cram this into a tight space. Since this is a Gen 4 SSD, you can use it PCs and laptops, but also consoles like the PlayStation 5.

For the most part, you're getting a really good drive that's going to be the perfect upgrade for your device. Also, if you're worried about reliability, the Nextorage drive includes a five-year warranty. So if you've been looking to add some storage on the cheap, be sure to grab this deal while it lasts.