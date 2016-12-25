Some Nexus 6P Users are now Experiencing Random Bootloops

The Google Nexus 6P, to the dismay of many Android enthusiasts, is the last device in the Nexus lineup. With some of the most impressive specifications at the time of its launch, the device was able to hold its own against 2016 flagships especially among those who prefer running the latest version of stock Android.

However, though many fans are still holding on to the last remnant of the Nexus lineage, hardware issues are making this task impossible for some users. For some, the Nexus 6P does not seem to be aging very well, with issues like the recently reported early shutdown at random battery levels crippling the usability of the barely year old device.

Although this battery issue has only recently become more publicized, we already have some more bad news to share. A few Nexus 6P users are now reporting that their devices are entering into a bootloop state. The phone will boot to the Google Logo, but will never enter the boot animation stage. This issue reportedly repeats itself until the battery is depleted.

Unfortunately for the owners who experience this bootloop, there doesn’t appear to be any remedy. No amount of data wiping or re-flashing factory images seems to solve the problem, which would indicate that the issue is perhaps hardware related.

Indeed it was, as a Google representative confirmed on Reddit a few months back when the final Nougat Developer Preview was rolling out:

We understand that a very small number of users are experiencing a bootloop issue on your device. We are continuing to investigate the situation, but can confirm that this is strictly a hardware related issue. For those of you that are currently experiencing this, please contact your place of purchase for warranty or repair options.

The only action a user whose device is afflicted by this bootloop of death can take is to RMA the device. Google has not given a clear explanation as to what causes this issue, but some users who have experienced this issue all state that only devices running Android Nougat 7.1 have succumbed to bootloops. Of course, that could just be entirely coincidental, and it’s far more likely that this is indeed an undisclosed hardware related issue as cited by the Google community representative.

If you own a Nexus 6P and you would like to bring more attention to the issue, head on over to the AOSP Issue Tracker.