Google has come out on top, solidifying the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. The multi-year deal will allow Google to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels starting in 2023. The NFL announced the partnership through its website, sharing that YouTube will have the exclusive distribution rights to NFL Sunday Ticket in the United States. The Wall Street Journal estimates the deal to be worth around $2 billion a year.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated:

We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL. For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans in the United States to enjoy all out-of-market Sunday regular season NFL games that are broadcast on CBS and FOX. While watching these games will be pretty standard fare for people at home, commercial establishments that have relied on traditional broadcast equipment for NFL Sunday Ticket games will be faced with a new hurdle. Luckily, the NFL and YouTube will work together to find a solution to this problem.

Since NFL Sunday Ticket is going online for the very first time since its launch in 1994, it looks like the NFL could have something special in store for the upcoming season, as it stated that "product features and functionality will be announced ahead of the 2023 NFL season." Of course, we will just have to wait to find out. Unfortunately, the wait is going to be a bit of a long one, as the current season hasn't even ended yet.

Source: National Football League, The Wall Street Journal