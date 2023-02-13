The NFL season finally came to an end as the Kansas City Chiefs were able to top the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Despite the 2022 season just coming to a close, some have already started thinking about next season. With that said, YouTube has now shared more about its NFL Sunday Ticket package that it will offer in September, giving potential subscribers an early heads up of what to expect.

Late last year, reports started surfacing that NFL Sunday Tickets would be heading to Apple. Low and behold, the Cupertino giant would back out, with Google swooping in to take up the rights, procuring it for its YouTube service. While details about the service were fairly limited at that point, YouTube has now shared some more details about the service coming this fall, with two options being made available so far. According to the official YouTube NFL Sunday Ticket page, those interested will be able to purchase NFL Sunday Ticket as a standalone service or in a bundle.

The NFL Sunday Ticket bundle will come with YouTube TV and will give subscribers access to every single Sunday game. Of course, this package will also include YouTube TV, giving users access to over 100 TV channels. If you're not into subscribing to YouTube TV, you can also just subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket. This service will give users access only to out of market games that are played in the afternoon on Sunday. As you can tell, the latter option is quite sparse, but should be satisfying.

At this moment in time, YouTube has not shared pricing information about its packages, only offering a discounted rate for its YouTube TV service for three months. While this is just a small piece of news regarding the upcoming service, you can bet we'll hear more about it before summer.

Source: YouTube