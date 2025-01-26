Running services on your network-attached storage (NAS) device is one thing but it's a different beast to make these securely available to the outside world with SSL certificates, DDNS, and domain names. That's where handy tools such as Nginx, HAProxy, and Traefik come into play. I've used HAProxy extensively but recently switched to Nginx for a few reasons. These front-end services will catch incoming traffic and route it accordingly, depending on the configuration, what services you're hosting, and conditions set. Here's why you should consider Nginx when looking at reverse proxies.

3 Impressive performance

Reliable speeds and uptime

Nginx has been around for 20 years, launching in 2004. Developed as a lightweight alternative to Apache in serving content and handling countless connections, one of Nginx's key features is integrated load balancing. It's a great tool for balancing traffic across multiple backend servers and while it's largely overkill for a home lab with a service or two behind an OPNsense firewall, you'll be working with the same technologies used by many web servers. It won't be as flexible as Apache, but with applications that prioritize performance, you'll have a great time with Nginx.

It may not be as fast as other options, such as HAProxy, but Nginx is fast enough for home lab deployments. Having been around for more than two decades, you can rest assured you're using matured software with some powerful features, refined over time to offer the best performance with little resource overhead.

2 Versatile features

Balancing, caching, proxies, web, and more

As well as routing traffic to the correct destinations, Nginx has many features under its belt, depending on how advanced you wish to make your home lab setup. You can have Nginx handle all your SSL offloading for handshakes and encryption, freeing up resources on your servers. It also makes SSL certification management far easier, which can become a pain when working with multiple instances. Nginx can cache responses from backend servers, reducing the number of requests that travel to and hit backend services. Malicious connections, DDoS attacks, and more can all be defended against.

Unlike some other reverse proxies, Nginx is actually relatively straightforward to set up and configure, once you get used to the syntax. You'll be routing traffic, load balancing, and launching websites in no time.

1 Easy to use with strong documentation

You can find a tutorial for almost everything

Nginx has been around for a long time and is used extensively worldwide, so there's documentation available on pretty much everything relating to the platform. It's also fully open-source and is maintained by a group of extremely smart individuals, which allows you to follow progress. A strong and bustling community means you should be able to get an answer to a question (no matter how basic it may sound in your mind) and many with home labs have also documented their setups and installation processes, which can be followed for easier deployment.

There's even the Nginx Proxy Manager (pictured above) which offers a slightly more user-friendly interface for managing proxies within Nginx.

Reverse proxies are great for home lab

Creating and launching services for use at home is one way to bring everything under your control. Opening them up to the world is something you should plan accordingly. Being able to access your LAN and hosted services while away is great for streaming media, using office software, accessing stored passwords, and checking on security feeds. Reverse proxies let you do all this with the security of a firewall, rules, and conditions, and SSL support. Nginx is fantastic at handling heavier traffic loads, but you could also do well with HAProxy, Traefik, and others.