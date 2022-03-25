Niagara Launcher ‘Spring Update’ includes new organization features

Replacing the home screen with a different app launcher is still one Android feature that Apple hasn’t duplicated, and there are many different launchers to choose from. One of them is Niagara Launcher, which just released a new major update as a beta with new organization options and digital wellbeing features.

Niagara Launcher announced the new update with a blog post, saying, “we dusted off some existing features and polished them further to improve the launcher experience. This means that instead of focusing on one specific topic, this update consists of multiple tweaks and features throughout the app.”

The launcher can now check which apps you aren’t using often, and offers to hide them from the home screen. It’s probably a better idea to just uninstall them entirely, but for apps that can’t be uninstalled (like system-level tools), the feature might come in handy. Niagara Launcher also now displays your recently-installed apps in a new dialog, so you can find them more quickly.

There are a few other changes focused on organization, too. Niagara Launcher can use Android’s Digital Wellbeing features to show you which apps are sending the most notifications, so you can turn off notifications (or uninstall them entirely) if desired. The developers plan to integrate more Digital Wellbeing features in Niagara Launcher “later this year.”

The update also has a slew of other minor changes and bug fixes, like haptic vibration support in the alphabet scrollbar, improved font scaling, splash screens for apps (on devices with Android 12), a new splash screen for the launcher itself, a fixed dark mode for MIUI devices, a toggle for the notification summary, support for more calendar events in the launcher, and other changes.

You can read about all the changes at the source link below. Niagara Launcher is a free download on the Play Store, with an optional ‘Niagara Pro’ tier containing additional features available as a subscription or one-time purchase. The Spring Update is still in beta.

Source: Niagara Launcher (Medium)