Nier Reincarnation finally gets a global release date on Android and iOS

Square Enix today revealed the global release date of its mobile Nier title, called Nier Reincarnation (officially stylized as “NieR Re[in]carnation“). The game will launch internationally on Android and iOS on July 28, and users can pre-register now on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The game will be free-to-play, but it will have microtransactions and an in-game currency called gems.

The new game takes place in the same universe as the original Nier and its sequel Nier: Automata. The official description of the plot reads as follows: “A girl awakens on a cold stone floor. She finds herself in an infinitely vast place filled with buildings that touch the very sky. Guided by a mysterious creature who calls herself Mama, she begins to explore her new surroundings. To reclaim what she has lost—and atone for her sins—she sets off on a journey through this place of unknown creation. A place known as The Cage.”

The Play Store description describes this new Nier title as a “command-action RPG,” and it appears the main character can have a deck of characters to fight for them in combat scenarios. IGN aired several minutes of gameplay, which shows the nameless girl and Mama (who looks like one of Pac-Man’s ghosts) exploring the Cage. The main enemy appears to be a character called “The Dark Monster,” which is described as “a knight in armor, but also a speechless insect” which appears to have some kind of goal.

Nier Reincarnation launched in Japan in February, and today Square Enix revealed the global release date in a press release. The company also revealed how it’s incentivizing the pre-registration process. Users who have pre-registered will get a supply of the in-game currency (which is, presumably, what microtransactions will pay for). According to the company, the more users who pre-register, the greater the in-game rewards for all users. They’ve put up a list of the pre-order bonuses planned on the game’s website, and you can see how many users would have to sign up for each bonus to be distributed, as well as which bonus goals have been met.