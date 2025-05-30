Have you been enjoying Elden Ring Nightreign? Whether you got the game or you've been checking out a Twitch stream of it (the top three streamers I follow are all playing it right now), people are tucking into the newest entry in the Elden Ring series, which adds roguelike elements into the mix.

As people grab the game in droves, the official Elden Ring X account has announced that the game has hit two million players. And while Steam's reviews tell a pretty conflicted story about the game's quality, this isn't the first time FromSoftware has seen this happen.

Elden Ring Nightreign hits two million players