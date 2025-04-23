NIMO Mini PC $170 $320 Save $150 Swap out your massive desktop computer for this powerful mini PC as this huge discount drops it down to its best price yet. $170 at Amazon

If you've been thinking about downsizing your desktop setup at home or work, a mini PC is going to be a great solution. Not only do you get tons of power in a compact size, but it also comes out to be quite cheap if you know when to pick one up.

That's why this Nimo mini PC is going to be one that's worth taking a look at, especially thanks to the current discount from Amazon that knocks 47% off, bringing it down to just $170. This is the best price we've seen on this model, so get it while you can.

What's great about this Nimo mini PC?

So what do you get with this the Nimo mini PC? Well, it's powered by Intel's N100 processor that's also paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The mini PC also comes loaded with Windows 11 Pro, so you'll easily be able to install all your favorite apps without breaking a sweat.

In addition, you also get plenty of ports, with four USB-A, one USB-C, two HDMI, Ethernet, and a microSD card slot. In addition, you also get wireless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. If you're thinking about using this to display out to multiple monitors, this mini PC can handle up to three at 4K.

Perhaps the cherry on top here is that you can also upgrade the RAM and storage, which means if you need more power later on down the line, you can always upgrade. Furthermore, you also get two years of support and service from the time of purchase. There's also a 90-day return period on the device which shows you just how confident the brand is with this product.

For the most part, you can't go wrong with this mini PC. It offers a lot of value straight out of the box, can handle most things you throw at it, and doesn't cost a whole lot thanks to the current discount. Just be sure to clip the discount coupon before checking out to save $150.