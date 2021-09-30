Nintendo basically denies that it’s making a 4K Switch Pro

The launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED model shocked quite a few people, as rumors had been flying for months that it would be a whole lot more. It packs a 7-inch OLED display, whereas the previous model had a 6.2-inch LCD display. Not only is that quite an upgrade in terms of contrast, but it’s also a pretty big change in terms of the vividness of the colors and the brightness. Interestingly, earlier reports in the year got the display right, but also said that Nintendo was working on 4K output, and 4K support would have almost certainly meant more powerful hardware too. However, neither materialized.

Now, following a report from Bloomberg, Nintendo has basically denied that it’s making a 4K Switch Pro.

We also want to restate that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will launch on October 8, 2021. (2/2) — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) September 30, 2021

The report in question from Bloomberg states that at least 11 companies have a development kit provided by Nintendo that could be used for making and testing 4K games. Reportedly, these companies range from large publishers to smaller studios and even one that has never made a console game before, Zynga Inc. Zynga spokeswoman Sarah Ross reached out to Bloomberg following the article’s publication to say that “Zynga does not have a 4K developer kit from Nintendo”. Nintendo told Bloomberg in a response to a list of questions before publication that their reporting was “inaccurate”, but declined to specify which parts.

Nintendo’s competitors in the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X have supported 4K output for several years now, putting Nintendo’s system at a technical disadvantage. According to Bloomberg, the kit given to developers supports 4K docked output, a much higher resolution than the currently available 1080p output. Previously, the publication had also reported that the company intended on using faster NVIDIA chips for the new 2021 Switch model, which may have been shuttered thanks to the global chip shortage.

Despite Nintendo’s complete denial, it wouldn’t be the first time that the company denied it was planning to do something that it later went on to do anyway. Famously, the company once denied that it was going to launch a larger 3DS, only to then release the 3DS XL later that month. In other words, is the company/was the company working on a 4K-compatible Nintendo Switch Pro? It’s possible we may never know.