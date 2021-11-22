Get a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for only $300

Many Switch games are also on sale

Even though we’re still a matter of days away from Black Friday itself, many companies started their sales earlier this month. Nintendo has been discounting a some of its games over the past few weeks, but now its proper Black Friday sales have started. Just like last year, Nintendo is selling a bundle with a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. There are also a few individual games on sale.

The most interesting sale is the $300 Nintendo Switch bundle, which includes a (digital) copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch online. This isn’t the fancy new OLED Switch, but the product description on Best Buy does confirm it’s the latest hardware revision of the regular Nintendo Switch (HAC-001-01), with improved battery life compared to the original launch model. The regular Switch normally goes for $300, so compared to usual prices, this bundle gets you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online for nothing extra.

Nintendo Switch bundle This $300 bundle includes a Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Switch Online. Buy at Best Buy

The rest of the sales are for various first and third-party Switch games. Nothing too crazy here, as most of these games have dropped to these prices at least once or twice before now, but still worth taking a look at if you have holiday shopping to do for friends and family with Switch consoles. Out of the games on sale, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is the only one I’ve played personally, and it’s pretty fun if you’re looking to play something similar to classic 2D Mario platformers.