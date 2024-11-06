Key Takeaways Nintendo Switch 2 will be compatible with original Switch games.

Nintendo Switch Online will also be available on Switch 2.

Ensuring compatibility maintains an interest in the Switch 2 and respects the original fanbase.

Back in April, we saw a leak claiming that the Switch 2 would work with original Switch games. It sounded good on paper, but given that it was a leak, it was worth taking with a grain of salt. Fortunately, we no longer have to do that, as Nintendo has publically confirmed that the Switch 2 will work with that huge backlog of games you still have to work your way through.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will work with original Switch games

As announced on the official Nintendo X account (formerly Twitter), it's good news for people who want to upgrade to the Switch 2 without leaving their original library in the dust. The company also confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online will also be making the jump.

It's a smart move by Nintendo, as cutting original Switch compatibility may have severely hampered enthusiasm for the Switch 2. The original Switch had a ton of iconic games that people will want to play for years to come, and locking those being an original Switch console would have made things annoying for the fanbase. In fact, some may have even delayed the upgrade to the Switch 2 under the conditions that they still haven't gotten completed their games on the original console yet.

Still, it's good to see that this leak came true. Shame that the one about the Switch 2 getting announced before October ended never came to light, though.