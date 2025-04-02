Summary
- Nintendo Switch 2 launching for $449.99 on June 5th
- Bundle with Mario Kart World at launch for $499.99
- Games like Mario Kart World are priced at $90, bundle offers a $30-40 discount
Did you enjoy the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct? We saw a ton of cool reveals, including Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza. However, we were left hanging when the company didn't reveal a price point. Fortunately, we're now catching wind of how much the Nintendo Switch 2 and its games are going to cost, and things are getting a little pricey for our liking.
It's official: Nvidia is making the Nintendo Switch 2's processor
Details are still light at the moment, though.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will sell for $449.99 on June 5th
As spotted by BusinessWire, the Nintendo website reveals how much these consoles will cost. If you want to purchase just the console, you're going to have to fork over $449.99 for the following:
- Nintendo Switch 2 console
- Joy-Con 2 controllers (L+R)
- Joy-Con 2 Grip
- Joy-Con 2 Straps
- Nintendo Switch 2 Dock
- Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable
- Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter
- USB-C Charging Cable
If you want something to play on day one, Nintendo is also shipping a bundle where you can score the new Mario Kart World for less. The bundle will go on sale on launch day for $499.99.
Nintendo Switch 2 games begin breaching the $90 price point
Back in January of this year, people began speculating that GTA6 would cost $100. While people balked at the idea of paying that much for a game, Nintendo is proving that it may be as far-fetched as we may like.
Remember when I said the bundle will let you pick up Mario Kart World at a discount? If you're interested in the game, you may want to take advantage of it. As Forbes reported, the digital version of Mario Kart World will cost $80, and the physical cartridge will cost $90. And Nintendo being Nintendo, you know those games won't depreciate in value over time. As such, grabbing the bundle will net you a cool $30-40 discount, which is 50% of your next Switch 2 game.