Summary Nintendo Switch 2 launching for $449.99 on June 5th

Bundle with Mario Kart World at launch for $499.99

Games like Mario Kart World are priced at $90, bundle offers a $30-40 discount

Did you enjoy the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct? We saw a ton of cool reveals, including Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza. However, we were left hanging when the company didn't reveal a price point. Fortunately, we're now catching wind of how much the Nintendo Switch 2 and its games are going to cost, and things are getting a little pricey for our liking.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will sell for $449.99 on June 5th

Source: Nintendo

As spotted by BusinessWire, the Nintendo website reveals how much these consoles will cost. If you want to purchase just the console, you're going to have to fork over $449.99 for the following:

Nintendo Switch 2 console

Joy-Con 2 controllers (L+R)

Joy-Con 2 Grip

Joy-Con 2 Straps

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock

Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter

USB-C Charging Cable

If you want something to play on day one, Nintendo is also shipping a bundle where you can score the new Mario Kart World for less. The bundle will go on sale on launch day for $499.99.

Nintendo Switch 2 games begin breaching the $90 price point

Source: Nintendo



Back in January of this year, people began speculating that GTA6 would cost $100. While people balked at the idea of paying that much for a game, Nintendo is proving that it may be as far-fetched as we may like.

Remember when I said the bundle will let you pick up Mario Kart World at a discount? If you're interested in the game, you may want to take advantage of it. As Forbes reported, the digital version of Mario Kart World will cost $80, and the physical cartridge will cost $90. And Nintendo being Nintendo, you know those games won't depreciate in value over time. As such, grabbing the bundle will net you a cool $30-40 discount, which is 50% of your next Switch 2 game.