With a new Direct comes a slew of new Switch accessories–here’s where to pre-order them

The latest Nintendo Direct has come and gone, and regardless of how you feel about the game announcements or the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character, it’s time to buy some new Nintendo Switch accessories. New Joy-Cons, Pro Controllers, and even another limited-edition Switch are all up for grabs! Pro Controllers are one of our Switch controller recommendations for the system too, so you may not want to miss out on a special one! Here’s where to pre-order them.

Let’s start with the item everyone wants–the special Skyward Sword Joy-Cons. A Remaster of the Wii Zelda title was announced during the Nintendo Direct, and along with the game announcement came the unveiling of the special blue and purple-ish Joy-Cons. The Joy-Cons are also decorated with Legend of Zelda imagery. It’s neat!

These Joy-Cons are likely to be the most popular of the Nintendo Direct items, so you’ll want to try to grab these whenever they come in stock. They may also be out of stock when you go and look at the store page. Make sure to sign up for stock notifications! Here are the current retailers where you can pre-order these Joy-Cons:

If you’re a Monster Hunter fan, I’m sure you’re excited about the release of Monster Hunter: Rise late next month. You might be even more excited, then, to learn that some Switch accessories are coming in honor of the game’s release, too! There’s a Pro Controller for $75 featuring one of the new beasts in gold. The controller itself is still black, so it’s a bit less in your face than the Joy-Cons, but it’s still nice looking!

Do you need a Switch to play Rise, though? Well, there’s a special bundle that’s perfect for you! The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition is a little more expensive than other Switches at $370, but also, unlike the Red and Blue Mario Edition and Animal Crossing Edition Switches, you’ll get a copy of the game and bonus content. Not bad at all! This isn’t just a normal grey Switch either, as the back of the Switch, the dock, and the Joy-Cons all have Monster Hunter-themed decals. The design on the dock is similar to the one on the Pro Controller above, too!

While it’s hard to recommend to those who already have a Switch, this is definitely a good pickup for the Monster Hunter fan that hasn’t grabbed Nintendo’s console yet.

Which Switch accessory are you picking up? Let us know in the comments!