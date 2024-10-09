Key Takeaways Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is an alarm clock featuring themes from Nintendo games and serves as a sleep monitor.

Alarmo has custom alarms with game themes, responds to movement, stops automatically, and intensifies alarm sound to wake you up.

Alarmo costs $99.99, available for pre-order online for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers or in-person at the Nintendo New York store.

Nintendo fans have been waiting for an announcement of new hardware for a long time now, and today, it finally delivered... in one of the most unexpected ways possible. The company today announced Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, an alarm clock that's meant to make it easier to wake up in the morning with music and sound effects from various Nintendo games.

Alarmo also serves as a sleep monitor, and it can keep track of your sleeping patterns. The device will be available at retailers early next year, though Nintendo aficionados can put in their orders today.

What is Alarmo?

Image credit: Nintendo

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo (which we'll refer to as Alarmo henceforth) is, in essence, an alarm clock that's themed around Nintendo, but there's a bit more to it. The alarm is customizable with themes from various Nintendo games, including five titles at launch, with more to come later. When the alarm rings in the morning, it will also start responding to your movements, so if you have a Mario theme, you might hear the sound of collecting coins as you move, or other sound effects when you sit up.

Since it detects your presence, the alarm also stops automatically when you get up. This works best when you sleep alone, though, and if you have someone sleeping next to you, there's a button mode you can use to stop the alarm instead. And if you take too long to get up, the alarm sound will get progressively more intense to rush you to wake up.

Image credit: Nintendo

In addition to an alarm clock, Alarmo also uses a 24GHz sensor to detects your movements through the night, so it acts as a sleep monitor to analyze your sleep and let you know how you're doing. During the day,t he clock is also animated with Nintendo characters, with special animations and chimes playing at the top of each hour to make things a little more lively.

At launch, Alarmo comes with themes from five games, which are Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure, each having multiple themes to choose from. Since Alarmo has a Wi-Fi connection, it's also going to get updates with more themes, such as ones based on Mario kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can check out the full overview of the device below:

Pricing and availabilty

Alarmo is set to be available at retailers in early 2025, but for those in the United States, Nintendo is soft-launching the device in a couple of ways. If you want to buy online, you can use the My Nintendo Store to order it starting today, but you need to be subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to have access. Alternatively, you can buy it in person at the Nintendo New York store on Rockefeller Plaza.

As for pricing, Alarmo costs $99.99. It's certainly not cheap for an alarm clock, but Nintendo fans are likely going to be interested at least to some extent.

Of course, we're still waiting for an announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2, but hopefully that's not too far out, either. We know the company is planning to make an announcement before the end of the fiscal year, which is on March 31, 2025.