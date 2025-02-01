Nintendo is one of the oldest companies in gaming, and one of the most iconic ones at that, having created some of the most recognizable and influential franchises in the industry. Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Kirby, and others are still huge names to this day. But for every franchise that gets the spotlight each and every year, Nintendo has many series that have lived in the shadows for decades or have been relegated to get entries most fans don't really like.

I've compiled 10 franchises from Nintendo that really deserve more attention than they've been getting for the past few years. The company has been doing a pretty good job of reigniting some of its older series, but there's still a lot that can be done, so let's dive right in.

10 Astral Chain

It's so good